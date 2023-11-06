Two teenagers die in Co Donegal road crash

Two teenagers have died in a single-vehicle crash on the Inishowen Peninsula in Co Donegal. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Two teenagers have died in a single-vehicle crash on the Inishowen Peninsula in Co Donegal.

The man and the woman were killed on the R238 at Terrawee, Gleneely, at around 12.45am on Monday. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third person in the car was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The R238 remains closed, and diversions are in place. The scene is sealed off, and a technical examination will be done this morning.

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing to any witnesses to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the R238 early this morning between midnight and 1am and who have camera footage (including dashcam) is asked to make this available to gardaí.

The Inishowen Peninsula has seen multiple deaths in road crashes. In July 2010 eight people died in a two-car collision, and five each were killed in crashes in 2004 and 2005, respectively. Another five died when a car slipped into the water at Buncrana pier in 2016.

Two other people were killed in a car crash on the Inishowen Peninsula in 2017.

The latest deaths brings to 161 the number of people killed on Irish roads to date this year.