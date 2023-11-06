Two people killed in separate road traffic collisions in Dublin and Monaghan

A spokesman for the gardaí said it and the emergency services were attending the scene of the incident on the bridge in Dublin 8 on Monday afternoon. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Two people have been killed in separate road traffic collisions on Monday in Dublin and Monaghan, including a cyclist, who was involved in a crash with a truck at the Dolphin’s Barn Bridge.

The cyclist, who was riding an e-bike, was taken to St James’s Hospital with “serious injuries” following the collision, which occurred around 12:30pm. They were later pronounced dead.

The Dolphin’s Barn Bridge was closed for a time on Monday to allow for forensic examinations. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí in Crumlin are appealing to witnesses of the collision to come forward. “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the Dolphin’s Barn Bridge area between 12:15pm and 12:45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí,” the force said.

READ MORE

[ Two teenagers die in Donegal crash amid ‘really worrying’ rise in road fatalities ]

[ There have been more road deaths so far this year than in all of 2022. Something’s badly wrong ]

Meanwhile, in Co Monaghan, a man in his 40s was killed when two lorries were involved in a collision on the R188 between Cootehill and Rockcorry. The collision occurred shortly before 4pm.

The deceased, the driver of one of the lorries involved, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was uninjured.

A section of road at the R188 is closed following the crash, and will remain inaccessible until Tuesday morning, gardaí said.

Monaghan gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the R188 in between Cootehill and Rockcorry between 3:45pm and 4:15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.”