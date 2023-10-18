Man (80s) dies in Co Wicklow house fire

A man has died in a house fire near the Luggala estate in Co Wicklow. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man has died in a house fire in Co Wicklow.

The man, believed to be aged in his 80s, was living in a cottage close to the Luggala estate, near Roundwood.

The fire was spotted at about 12.30am, and gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

Gardaí remained at the scene on Wednesday morning while a forensic examination was carried out. They confirmed an elderly man had died in the fire.

A postmortem is expected to be done, and gardaí said investigations are continuing.