Man dies while competing in Clare Stages Rally

Second man injured in collision in Carron area of county taken to hospital for treatment

A man died while competing in a rally in Co Clare on Sunday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Pat Flynn
Sun Sep 24 2023 - 17:42

A man died while competing in a rally in Co Clare on Sunday.

The driver, understood to be in his 30s, was fatally injured during the fourth stage of the Clare Stages Rally at around 1.30pm. The crash occurred at Glencolumbkille in the Carron area.

The driver of a second car involved was transferred to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for his injuries. The rally was halted following the incident.

The sport’s governing body, Motorsport Ireland, extended its sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased as well as to race organiser Clare Motor Club, who it said had “reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident”.

“Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA.”

A Garda spokesman said gardaí and emergency services were at the scene of the collision. It said the road where the incident happened was closed and local diversions were in place.

Earlier this year, two men died while competing in a rally in Co Sligo. Dáire Maguire and Gene McDonald were fatally injured when their Ford Escort Mark 2 hit a wall near Ballymote in July.

Three other people have died on the State’s roads since Saturday night, including a boy in Co Donegal, a motorcyclist in Tallaght, Dublin and a pedestrian in Co Kerry.

