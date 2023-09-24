Boy (9) dies after hit-and-run incident in Bundoran, Co Donegal

Three people have died following road traffic incidents in counties Donegal, Kerry and Dublin. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A nine-year-old boy has died following a hit-and-run incident in Co Donegal on Saturday night.

A Garda spokesman said the emergency services were contacted shortly after 9.20pm about a child being struck by a vehicle on Atlantic Way, Bundoran.

“The vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene,” he said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was later removed to the mortuary at Sligo hospital. The local coroner and the State Pathologist have been notified and a postmortem will be carried out.

The scene of the collision was preserved overnight to allow for an examination by Garda investigators.

Gardaí appealed to the person who was driving the vehicle to come forward. They are also keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have footage from Atlantic Way and Sea Road and the general area at the time to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on (074) 9858530 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Tallaght incident

Elsewhere, a motorcyclist died in Tallaght, Dublin, early on Sunday morning.

The man, aged in his 20s, was fatally injured after colliding with a pedestrian at a roundabout on Whitestown Way at around 2.45am.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and the pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not regarded as life threatening.

A Garda spokesman said Whitestown Way was closed on Sunday morning to allow for an examination of the crash scene.

He appealed to anyone with information, footage from the area at the time or who may have witnessed the collision to contact Tallaght Garda station on (01) 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Kerry collision

Separately, a pedestrian has died after being hit by a taxi in Lisselton, Co Kerry, overnight.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident on the R553 at Ballydonohoe near Ballybunion shortly after 2am.

“The pedestrian, a male in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry. The driver, a male in his 40s, did not require immediate medical treatment,” a spokesman said.

The scene was preserved for an examination by Garda investigators, and traffic diversions were put in place.

Anyone with information, particularly those with camera or dashcam recordings from the R553 between Ballybunion and Listowel from 1.30am to 2.15am, is asked to contact Listowel Garda station on (068) 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.