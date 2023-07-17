Public urged not to share footage of Sligo Stages rally crash, but to send to gardaí

Two people were killed in a crash during the Sligo Stages Rally on Sunday. Photograph: James Connolly

The sporting manager of Motorsport Ireland, Art McCarrick, has made an appeal to members of the public not to circulate video footage of yesterday’s fatal accident in Sligo but to share it with the gardaí.

Mr McCarrick told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that Sunday had been a “very difficult and dark day” for motorsport.

When asked if the weather conditions had played a part in the fatal accident, he said he did not think so. “We have a safety plan that’s pre-approved prior to the event, which takes into account every eventuality,” he said.

Motorsport can run in pretty much every condition in Ireland apart from snow, he added. Appropriate tyres for wet conditions would have been used and participants drive according to the road conditions.

“We don’t know yet if road conditions played a factor in the accident. There had been a full running of that stage previously without any incident.

“Matters like that will form part of the investigation which we ourselves have launched and also ongoing with the gardaí. We are actively assisting them in their investigation.

“But a huge level of planning goes into an event like this. And tragically, you can still do all that planning and the most vulnerable part of any car are the occupants.”

Mr McCarrrick extended condolences to the families and friends of the deceased and those who had assisted at the scene of the accident, which happened at the sixth stage of the event when the car left the road and collided with a wall.

“We have, you know, a very strong safety record, driver safety and competitor safety here are front and centre of what we do,” he said.

“But unfortunately, accidents and fatal accidents can happen in any sport. And tragically, it was our sport yesterday.

“Immediately after the accident, our serious incident protocol was activated, but the event was halted as a result of the accident and eventually results were declared. And there’s various formalities that have to be done on that side of things.”

He said be believed “there may be one or two” videos of the incident circulating, and issued a plea to the public to remove or report them and forward them to Motorsport Ireland and to the gardaí.