Your Morning Briefing: 13 arrested over protests outside the Dáil, child underwent spinal surgery 34 times

Protests outside the Dáil and nursing homes may face criminal investigation over Covid deaths.

Child with spina bifida required 34 operations at Temple Street, report finds

One of the children who underwent spinal surgery at Temple Street Children’s Hospital required 33 subsequents visits to the operating theatre, according to a new report.

The detail is contained in a review by experts from Boston Children’s Hospital into spinal surgeries at Temple Street, which has been published by Children’s Health Ireland (CHI).

CHI has also published the internal review it carried out into the service, where one consultant has been referred to the Medical

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy denounces Russia as ‘terrorist state’ at UN Security Council: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has denounced Russia as “a terrorist state” at the UN Security Council in New York.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy has denounced Russia as “a terrorist state” at the UN Security Council in New York. Biden meets Netanyahu on fringes of UN talks after months of delay: US president Joe Biden met Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday at a hotel near the United Nations, bestowing him with a mixture of encouragement and criticism that both soothed and aggravated months-long tensions between the two men.

US president Joe Biden met Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday at a hotel near the United Nations, bestowing him with a mixture of encouragement and criticism that both soothed and aggravated months-long tensions between the two men. Naomi O’Leary: Ireland’s risky exposure to China comes home to roost: The European Commission has begun an investigation into whether to impose punitive tariffs on imports of cheap electric cars from China, which it says are benefiting from unfair state subsidies to the detriment of local car manufacturers.

New Food Pyramid: It makes better sense than the previous one, but is still a compromise between science, the Government and the food sector

Is it time to assess sustainability and nutritional value of food in tandem?: Calculating the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of human activities is no easy task at the best of times and working out the environmental footprints of specific foods is also a tricky business, writes Syliva Thompson.

The hidden ways our housing could be making us sick: Good housing policy also means good transport policy, good planning policy, good economic policy and good social policy. But in the drive for an ever increasing supply of new housing we have overlooked a key part of the discussion: good housing policy is also good health policy, writes Lorcan Sirr, senior lecturer in housing at the Technical University Dublin.

Ireland’s artists can struggle to make a living. Six explain the art of juggling their finances: There’s a popular belief that being an artist, whether as an actor, musician or painter, is a path to fame and fortune. If only. As prices have been rising, Ireland’s artists have watched their already modest incomes drop.

There’s a popular belief that being an artist, whether as an actor, musician or painter, is a path to fame and fortune. If only. As prices have been rising, Ireland’s artists have watched their already modest incomes drop. ‘Never write to chase trends or give others what you think they want’: Described by this newspaper as “a Dragons’ Den for writers”, the Irish Writers Centre’s Novel Fair each year introduces 12 up-and-coming writers to top publishers and literary agents. As the deadline for submissions to take part in next year’s event approaches, previous winners share their advice.

Central Bank governor calls for Irish banks to pass on rate hikes to borrowers and savers: Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf wants to see “much faster pass-through” of central bank rate increases to Irish borrowers and savers, in order for commercial banks to play their role in the transmission of monetary policy to fight. inflation.

Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf wants to see “much faster pass-through” of central bank rate increases to Irish borrowers and savers, in order for commercial banks to play their role in the transmission of monetary policy to fight. inflation. Q&A: How sustainable is Ireland as a data centre hub?: Q: Why are there so many data centres in Ireland? A: While there is no official register tracking the number of data centres in Ireland, analysis by consulting company Bitpower has put the figure at 82 as of June 2023. A: 2019 report by Host in Ireland noted that Dublin is Europe’s largest data hosting cluster, accounting for a quarter of the entire European market.

People from good GAA families can have bad characters: What do you think of these days, when you hear someone described as coming “from a good GAA family”? More and more now, I hear that phrase and think – “lawyers are paid enough money to come up with something a little more subtle than that”, writes Ciarán Murphy.

What do you think of these days, when you hear someone described as coming “from a good GAA family”? More and more now, I hear that phrase and think – “lawyers are paid enough money to come up with something a little more subtle than that”, writes Ciarán Murphy. Ireland’s calm and collected James Ryan focused on Springbok challenge: Ahead of next Saturday night’s momentous Rugby World Cup Pool B clash between Ireland and South Africa in the Stade de France, Paul O’Connell warned the players that the temptation might be to do more work than was needed.

Sir, – It is quite poor diplomatically and politically for our President to lambaste the UN while senior representatives of our Government are in attendance at the general assembly in New York.

That he as first citizen put himself at such direct odds with the Government, again, is simply not good enough. That he chose to do so while wearing wellies in a field in Laois launching the Ploughing Championships simply beggars belief.There are definitely credibility issues but much closer to home.

– Yours, etc,

STEPHEN O’HARA,

Carrowmore,

Sligo.

Inside Business: ‘These housing demand forecasts are not worth the paper they’re written on’: Reaction to Ireland’s housing forecasts

The Maverick by Thomas Harding: A Jewish exile who published Nazis and Nabokov: In an era of ever-consolidating publishing behemoths, the stories of the personalities who shaped the industry continue to captivate. Robert Gottlieb’s 2016 memoir, Avid Reader, covered his time running Simon & Schuster and Knopf; Tony Faber told the “untold story” of his family business in 2019.

