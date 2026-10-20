Elderly couple who died in fire at Co Cork house named as Geraldine and Willie Hawkes

Firefighters at the scene of a fatal house fire at Raheen, Crossbarry, Co Cork, on Tuesday. Photograph: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

A couple in their 70s have died in a house fire in Co Cork.

They have been named locally as Geraldine and Willie Hawkes. Geraldine Hawkes was a former midwife at the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork city. She taught sewing classes in Knockavilla parish. Willie Hawkes was a retired milk recorder.

The dormer bungalow where the fire occurred is in Raheen, Crossbarry, near Innishannon.

It is understood the couple contacted the emergency services on Tuesday morning after the blaze broke out at their home.

Emergency services, including firefighters from Cork city and county, paramedics from the National Ambulance Service and gardaí, responded to the incident at about 8am.

Firefighters had to wear breathing apparatus when entering the burning building. It is understood the roof of the house collapsed, making search operations more difficult.

The bodies of the victims were recovered by firefighters. Conditions were described as challenging, and firefighters remain at the property.

Investigations will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire. The local coroner has been informed and an inquest will be held at a later date.

Co Cork senior assistant fire officer Leah O’Shea told Cork’s Red FM that crews from Cork city and Bandon had been dispatched to the scene immediately.

“When they arrived at the scene the fire was well established. Sadly, one fatality was initially removed. Some time later, a second fatality was also discovered at the scene.”

West Cork Independent councillor Alan Coleman, who lives in Innishannon, said the couple were well known and liked locally.

“They didn’t have children themselves but they had an extended family. The community will rally around them. They [the couple] were very involved in the community. They both grew up and spent their whole lives here.”

Cllr John Collins of Independent Ireland, who lives in Bandon, said the elderly couple and their relatives were in the thoughts and prayers of the people of west Cork.

Gardaí have issued an appeal to members of the public who may have spotted the fire as they passed the property this morning to contact them at Macroom Garda station on 026-20590.