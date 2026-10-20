Elderly woman and man accused of her murder had regularly argued, court hears

One of Josie Ray’s daughters, Frances Ray, gave evidence on Tuesday at Hasan Ali Gori's trial, at the Central Criminal Court in Limerick. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

An elderly woman allegedly murdered in her home in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, regularly argued with the man accused of her murder, his trial heard on Tuesday.

Josephine “Josie” Ray, aged 89, of St Joseph’s Park, Nenagh, was found dead in her home on August 4th, 2024.

Hasan Ali Gori, 52, originally from Chad, and with an address at St Joseph’s Park, Nenagh, denies a single charge of the murder of Josie Ray.

At the time, Ali Gori was in a relationship with Josie Ray’s daughter, Mary Ray, who the court heard was vulnerable after she was born with an intellectual disability, and she often struggled with relationships.

At the time, Mary Ray and Josie Ray shared a close bond and were living together in Josie Ray’s local authority-owned home.

Another of Josie Ray’s daughters, Frances Ray, gave evidence on Tuesday at Ali Gori’s trial, at the Central Criminal Court in Limerick.

Frances Ray told the court that her mother had not liked it when Mary had relationships with men and brought them into her home.

Frances Ray said there were regular rows in the household involving Mary Ray, her mother, and the accused, and that this was causing “stress” on her mother in the weeks leading up to her death.

Frances Ray said the rowing “escalated” the night before her mother was found dead in her bed.

Prosecuting barrister Lorcan Connolly said Ali Gori was dependent on the Ray family for accommodation; that he had motive and opportunity to murder Josie Ray.

The prosecution case is that Ali Gori suffocated and strangled Josie Ray in her bed after they rowed.

Frances Ray told the court that her late mother had wanted Ali Gori out of her house because “she did not like him”.

“I’d say it was the way he treated Mary at times, being grumpy and giving out to her,” Frances Ray said.

“He didn’t like it, she [Josie] was ‘black’ this and ‘black’ that; she was set in her ways. She [Josie] was aggravated by him [the accused] and she doted on Mary,” Frances Ray added.

Frances Ray said gardaí were called to her mother’s house on the night before her death after another row ensued.

Answering questions from Aidan Doyle, senior counsel representing the accused, Frances Ray acknowledged that her mother had a “fiery” personality.

Frances Ray said rows at her mother’s house were often fuelled by her sister’s “jealousy” and “possessiveness” of Ali Gori, and her belief that he was cheating on her – for which the court heard there was no evidence.

Frances Ray said she warned her sister that she and the accused could be evicted from the local authority home if their rows continued.

The court, sitting before Judge Sean Gillane, heard that despite being “frail” and “small” in stature, Josie Ray was fully independent and in good health leading up to her death.

The trial, which is due to last up to four weeks, continues Wednesday.