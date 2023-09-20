Russian ambassador objects to Zelenskiy at tense UN meeting

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses a United Nations Security Council meeting about the war between Ukraine and Russia at the UN headquarters in New York. Photograph: Justin Lane/EPA

Moscow’s ambassador objected to the presence of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy at a United Nations Security Council session on Wednesday that quickly descended into a heated discussion over Russia’s invasion.

As the meeting focused on Ukraine began on Wednesday morning, Russia’s ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, immediately protested Mr Zelenskiy’s participation on procedural grounds and began sparring with the council’s president, Albanian prime minister Edi Rama.

“We do not believe that the arguments you’ve advanced are compelling,” ,Mr Nebenzya told the chamber, reading from a script, as he repeatedly tried to stop Ukraine’s president from addressing the world leaders and foreign ministers gathered for the high-level meeting during this week’s UN general assembly.

Mr Rama, who was chairing the meeting and was clearly frustrated with Mr Nebenzya’s interruptions, made a joke about how he wasn’t engaging in a “special operation” to allow Mr Zelenskiy to speak — a reference to Russia’s vague euphemism for its invasion of Ukraine.

“Coming from you, all these lectures at violating the rules of this building is quite impressive,” Mr Rama said, telling the Russian representative that Mr Zelenskiy would not need to talk if Russia simply brought an end to the conflict it started in Ukraine.

After the sharp exchanges, Mr Zelenskiy began his remarks.

“Russia has killed at least tens of thousands of our people and turned millions into refugees by destroying their homes,” he told the chamber, in remarks criticising the UN framework that grants Russia veto power on the Security Council.

“Most of the world recognises the truth about this war. It is a criminal and unprovoked aggression by Russia against our nation, aimed at seizing Ukraine’s territory and resources.”

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres also addressed the chamber, arguing that Russia’s invasion has worsened international relations more broadly and made it more difficult to solve other global problems.

“Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in clear violation of the United Nations Charter and international law, is aggravating geopolitical tensions and divisions, threatening regional stability, increasing the nuclear threat, and creating deep fissures in our increasingly multipolar world,” he said.

“All this comes at a time when cooperation and compromise for multilateral solutions are needed more than ever, to tackle challenges from the climate crisis to unprecedented levels of inequality to disruptive technologies.” - Bloomberg