Crime & Law

Gardaí arrest two men and seize drugs worth €1.7m in Dublin city raid

Move against organised gang in north of Dublin city follows ‘intelligence-led operation’ by Revenue and Garda units

Gardaí and Revenue seized cocaine worth €1.7 million from a location in the north of Dublin city on Tuesday.
Gardaí and Revenue seized cocaine worth €1.7 million from a location in the north of Dublin city on Tuesday.
Hugh Dooley
Tue Oct 20 2026 - 17:101 MIN READ

Two men have been arrested and drugs with a street value of €1.7 million have been seized following a Garda raid on a property in Dublin targeting an organised drugs gang.

The men, in their 30s and 50s, were arrested and detained under drugs trafficking legislation.

The raid in the north of Dublin city was carried out following an “intelligence-led operation” by the Revenue Commissioners, the Garda national drugs and organised crime bureau (GNDOCB), and a divisional drugs unit.

In the property, gardaí found vacuum-sealed foil packages containing 17.35kg of drugs suspected to be cocaine with a street value of about €1.7 million.

READ MORE

The triple lock: What is it and why is the Government trying to change it?

How the LA Clippers bent the financial rules to become the Manchester City of the NBA

Bread, butter and a slice of cheese: It’s Copenhagen’s coolest breakfast

My new landlord wants me to pay a deposit before issuing a tenancy agreement. What should I do?

The substances will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for testing, the results of which will inform any prosecutions.

The men are being detained in a Garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter