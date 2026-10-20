Gardaí arrest two men and seize drugs worth €1.7m in Dublin city raid

Gardaí and Revenue seized cocaine worth €1.7 million from a location in the north of Dublin city on Tuesday.

Two men have been arrested and drugs with a street value of €1.7 million have been seized following a Garda raid on a property in Dublin targeting an organised drugs gang.

The men, in their 30s and 50s, were arrested and detained under drugs trafficking legislation.

The raid in the north of Dublin city was carried out following an “intelligence-led operation” by the Revenue Commissioners, the Garda national drugs and organised crime bureau (GNDOCB), and a divisional drugs unit.

In the property, gardaí found vacuum-sealed foil packages containing 17.35kg of drugs suspected to be cocaine with a street value of about €1.7 million.

The substances will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for testing, the results of which will inform any prosecutions.

The men are being detained in a Garda station in Dublin under the provisions of Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.