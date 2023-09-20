Central Bank governor calls for ‘much faster’ pass-through of rate hikes to borrowers and savers

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf wants to see “much faster pass-through” of central bank rate increases to Irish borrowers and savers, in order for commercial banks to play their role in the transmission of monetary policy. Photograph: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Central Bank of Ireland governor Gabriel Makhlouf said on Thursday that he wants to see “much faster pass-through” of central bank rate increases to Irish borrowers and savers, in order for commercial banks to play their role in the transmission of monetary policy.

Speaking to the Oireachtas finance committee on Wednesday, Mr Makhlouf said that the Central Bank is keeping a very close eye on how European Central Bank (ECB) rate decisions are passed through the financial system, as part of a fight against inflation.

Irish banks have so far lagged behind peers across the wider euro zone in passing on official rate hikes to households with overnight – or on-demand – deposit accounts, a Central Bank paper published earlier this month confirmed.

The pass-through has also been weaker across the euro area in the current period of ECB ate hikes, which began in July 2022, than during the last cycle more than a decade and a half ago, the paper noted.

The State’s banks have also been slower than peers across the wider euro zone at passing on rate hikes for new mortgages, it said. However, the pace at which Irish and European banks have hiked business loan rates has been stronger than in the last cycle.

Meanwhile, Mr Makhlouf cautioned against speculation among economists and in financial markets that the European Central Bank (ECB) could start cutting its main interest rates from next March.

“My view at the moment is that March is probably too early,” Mr Makhlouf told the Oireachtas finance committee on Wednesday. “People should not be planning on the basis that March should be the start of this.”

The ECB raised its main lending rate last Thursday by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.5 per cent, the 10th increase it has imposed in just over a year.

It is the latest move in the most aggressive series of rate hikes in the bank’s history and comes as it struggles to bring inflation under control across the euro zone.

In a statement at the time, the ECB suggested rates have now reached their peak and if they are “maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to the target”.