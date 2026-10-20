Building industry deaths reveal pressing need for closer surveillance of small sites

The Health and Safety Authority review found that falls from heights accounted for 15 fatalities. File photograph: Dave Bolton/Getty Images

Falls from heights were the leading cause of death in the construction industry between 2022 and 2024, according to a review by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

Publishing its Review of Construction Fatalities in the Republic of Ireland 2022–2024 on Tuesday, the authority said 23 workplace deaths were recorded in the construction industry during the period.

The review found falls from heights accounted for 15 deaths. It also found that 19 of the 23 occurred on smaller construction sites with between one and four workers.

All 23 people who died were men, all but one of whom were Irish nationals. Self-employed workers accounted for 10 fatalities.

The report also shows age was a factor in construction deaths. Most deaths occurred among workers aged 35 to 64 years. These accounted for 20 of the 23 deaths.

Overall, 96 per cent of those who died were over 35 years of age. The HSA said this “contrasts with the common perception that young and inexperienced workers are at the greatest risk”.

Construction work on farms accounted for five deaths, with single-house upkeep, repair and maintenance also accounting for five deaths.

Housing projects accounted for seven of the 23 deaths, with four of these occurring on single-house projects and three occurring on housing projects consisting of multiple units.

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Upkeep, repair and maintenance in commercial settings accounted for three fatalities, while civil engineering projects accounted for two. “Other work” accounted for one of the deaths. This involved a construction worker working at a quarry.

HSA assistant chief executive Eibhlin O’Leary said the findings provided “important lessons” for everyone involved in construction. She said the review particularly showed the need to focus safety efforts on smaller sites.

“Every fatality in construction represents a person who went to work and did not come home. This review shows that falls from height continue to be a critical risk, accounting for 15 of the 23 fatalities. It also highlights the need to focus on smaller sites, with 83 per cent of these fatalities occurring on sites with between one and four workers.

“The findings provide important lessons for everyone involved in construction,” she said