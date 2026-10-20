Storm Austen to hit Ireland as Met Éireann issues status yellow rain warning for Thursday

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for Ireland on Thursday, with Storm Austen set to spread eastward across the country.

Met Éireann has warned of difficult travelling conditions and localised flooding. It said outdoor activities could be severely impacted.

The warning comes into effect from 7pm on Thursday and will remain in place until 8am on Friday.

Another status yellow warning has been issued for counties Dublin and Wicklow.

The national forecaster had said this will bring a spell of heavy rain with the potential for difficult travel conditions and localised flooding. This warning is valid from 1am until 8am on Wednesday.

Storm Austen is the first named storm of the 2026/2027 season.

“We will monitor the evolution of this system in collaboration with the UK Met Office and if it meets the criteria for a storm, it will be named,” Met Éireann said in a statement on Monday.

The name Austen was chosen by Met Éireann in tribute to Austen H Nagle, who became the first director of the Irish Meteorological Service when he was appointed in 1936.