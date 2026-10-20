Transport

Installing Road Safety Authority breathalysers in pubs ‘would have sent out wrong message’

Agency had sought tenders to provide devices so drinkers could test themselves

Actor Ciara Bailey poses with a FlineBox, an interactive breathalyser terminal that can be located in hotels and other public places. File image. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Actor Ciara Bailey poses with a FlineBox, an interactive breathalyser terminal that can be located in hotels and other public places. File image. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Harry McGee
Tue Oct 20 2026 - 22:011 MIN READ

The Minister who vetoed a plan by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to install breathalysers in pubs and hotels has said it would have sent out the completely wrong message to road users.

Sean Canney, Minister of State for Road Safety, intervened on Tuesday upon learning through media reports that the RSA had sought tenders for the installation of the devices throughout the State. It is understood the value of the tender was about €1.5 million.

Canney said he was “taken aback” when he learned of the plan because it was not consistent with RSA’s clear message on alcohol – which is not to drink and drive.

“There was no point in spending money on something that was offering ambiguity,” Canney told The Irish Times on Tuesday.

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“I know the right decision has been made to take down that procurement notice. The message it was sending out was wrong in my view.

“If the policy is ‘don’t drink and drive’, which is very straightforward, if you are saying to people in a pub or nightclub to take a breathalyser test, you are not being consistent with that message in my view.”

He said the money allowed to the project could be used for other initiatives such as education, communications and on-road safety ambassadors.

The idea behind the campaign is understood to have been to challenge to people on their perceptions of their level of impairment after consuming alcohol.

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Harry McGee

Harry McGee

Harry McGee is a Political Correspondent with The Irish Times