Moroccan ambassador encourages Irish people to donate to earthquake relief fund

Dr Lahcen Mahraoui: said the embassy in Dublin has been inundated with offers of help

The Moroccan ambassador to Ireland has thanked Irish people for their support since the devastating earthquake that hit his country on Friday.

The magnitude 6.8 quake killed almost 3,000 people and destroyed buildings across a large area south of the city of Marrakesh.

Many buildings in Marrakesh, including historic monuments, were badly damaged. The earthquake was so powerful that it was felt in all parts of the country.

It was also registered on seismic monitors at the Dublin Institute of Advanced Studies (DIAS).

So far the Irish Government has pledged €2 million in emergency aid and President Michael D Higgins has sent his condolences on behalf of the Irish people to the Moroccan king Mohammed VI.

Dr Lahcen Mahraoui said he has received messages of support from across the island of Ireland showing their sympathy and what they can do to help. The flag at the Moroccan embassy in Raglan Road is at half mast, as is the flag at the Irish embassy in Rabat.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for what Irish people are doing and thinking about the people of Morocco. It is very important and very touching for us,” the ambassador said.

Dr Mahraoui said it will not be possible for Irish people to send aid such as non-perishable foods or warm clothes as it would be difficult to transport them to Morocco.

A rescue team from Northern Ireland is on its way to the earthquake zone to help in the relief effort. Leitrim-based company Futurecast, which specialises in construction training, is flying out to the earthquake zone this week.

Dr Mahraoui said many villages have been completely wiped out by the earthquake.

“Irish people could help by helping us to rebuild the places that have been hit by the earthquake. Many people have lost everything,” he said.

Currently the Moroccan army and air force is using helicopters and drones to help people stricken by the earthquake and assess the level of the damage. The epicentre of the earthquake is in the middle of the Atlas Mountains.

“Access is very difficult because all roads have been destroyed by the earthquake,” Dr Mahraoui said.

A bank account has been set up by the embassy which will allow people to donate to help the aid effort.

The account is at the Bank of Al-Maghrib. IBAN MA64001810007800020110620318 Code swift: BKAMMAMR