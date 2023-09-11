Ireland to provide €2m in aid to Morocco as part of relief effort

Ireland is to provide €2 million in aid to Morocco following a devastating earthquake that has killed more than 2,000 people in the north African country.

The money will be allocated through Irish Aid and will support the work of the International Federation of the Red Cross and the Moroccan Red Crescent Society (MRCS) which are working on the ground in the area.

The funds will support local communities most affected by the disaster through the provision of emergency shelter, clean drinking water and food, mobile healthcare including psychological support, and hygiene centres through the MRCS.

About 300,000 people have already been directly affected by the earthquake, with more than 2,100 deaths and 2,400 injuries reported. There are concerns that these numbers will grow in the coming days.

Affected areas are being evacuated and it is expected that thousands of people will be temporarily displaced in the remote region in the Atlas Mountains.

This support is in addition to €2.4 million of funding allocated to the Red Cross this year for use in responding to natural disasters. The Red Cross immediately sent €1 million over the weekend to support the operations of the MRCS.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said Ireland “stands in solidarity with the people of Morocco” following the earthquake. He said funding from Ireland would support the locally-led response and provide assistance to those most impacted by this disaster.

President Michael D Higgins has written to King Mohammed VI of Morocco expressing his condolences on behalf of the people of Ireland following the devastating earthquake.

“In sending this message, we think also of all those who are lost and injured as well as all who are now engaged in difficult and courageous rescue efforts,” he said. “Our thoughts remain with you and all affected by these sudden and devastating events.”

The Moroccan embassy in Ireland has thanked Irish people for their support since last Friday’s earthquake. A special bank account has been opened at Bank Al-Maghrib to receive voluntary solidarity contributions from citizens, as well as private and public institutions.