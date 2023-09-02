Clonmel crash victim Zoey Coffey remembered as ‘mammy’ of her group of friends

Zoey Coffey's funeral in Clonmel, Co Tipperary heard how she loved dancing and was a majorette when she was younger. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson/PA Wire

Clonmel crash victim Zoey Coffey wanted to become a schoolteacher and was set to realise her dream just hours before she died, mourners at her funeral Mass heard today.

Funeral Mass celebrant, Fr Michael Toomey, told how Zoey’s parents, Demelza and John and her sisters Clara, Anna, Olivia and Piper, had asked him to make her funeral Mass a celebration of her life.

“Zoey loved playing with her dolls and, since a young girl, always wanted to be a schoolteacher because of the inspiration that her teachers had on her,” said Fr Toomey as he recalled how she used to recruit her late grandfather Terry to be a pupil in her made-up classroom along with her dolls.

“In receiving her Leaving Certificate results last week, she had hoped to go to Mary Immaculate College and fulfil her dream of being a teacher. She told Clara: ‘I’ll probably have to move in with you – but I’ll do all the cooking. I just don’t like your stir fries five days a week!’,” he added.

Zoey Coffey was inspired to be a schoolteacher by her own teachers, her funeral in Clonmel heard. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson/PA Wire

Zoey (18) died along with her friends Nikki Murphy (18) and Grace McSweeney (18) and Grace’s older brother, Luke (24), when the car he was driving crashed on Mountain Road in Clonmel last Friday night as the three friends were heading out to celebrate their Leaving Certificate results.

Yesterday at Grace and Luke’s funeral Mass at St Peter and Paul’s Church in Clonmel, Grace’s mother, Brigid McSweeney, spoke of how Zoey was her daughter’s best friend.

Fr Toomey recalled the origin of that great friendship: “Zoey loved dancing. At the age of three she was a member of On Your Toes but very much kept her mam on her toes throughout all her life! It was at majorettes that she became best friends with Grace McSweeney and the two of them were inseparable ever since,” he said.

He spoke of how Zoey was a born organiser, whether at home with her family or with her friends from St Oliver’s Primary School in her home village of Kilsheelan outside Clonmel or Presentation Convent Secondary School in Clonmel.

“On a trip to Paris, Zoey’s little logistical mind came to the fore. She would make a list of everything that was needed to be packed, how much money she needed, how to spend the days and times of her schedule, and who was funding it all!

“Even her friends said of Zoey: ‘She just always wanted to have fun but was also such an organiser. Zoey was always the first person to text someone on their birthday. If Zoey wanted something done, she was going to do it’,” he said.

Fr Toomey said that Zoey was deeply saddened by the death some years ago of her grandfather, Terry, as he had been her rock when she was growing up but she had put the sorrow and grief of his death behind her and gone on to become a vivacious, outgoing young woman.

“Zoey, through her own darkness, saw light and became the very funny, happy, outgoing, wonderful friend and child we all remember, when she wasn’t bossing everybody around at the same time! Among her many friends she was described as the ‘mammy of the group’.”

Hundreds of mourners, including many pupils from Presentation Convent, packed St Peter and Paul’s Church, while hundreds more thronged the church grounds off Gladstone Street for the fourth of the funerals of the four young friends killed in the crash.

President Michael D Higgins visited Zoey’s family on Friday evening to express his sympathies to them on their tragic loss. Among those attending today’s funeral was mayor of Clonmel Cllr Richie Molloy, and Bishop of Waterford and Lismore Dr Alphonsus Cullinan.