Heavy rain suspected to have played ‘significant role’ in Clonmel crash

Flowers and tributes left at the scene in Clonmel, Co Tipperary where four young people died in a car crash on Friday. Photograph: Damien Storan/PA Wire

Gardaí in Tipperary are investigating poor weather conditions as the primary cause for a crash in Clonmel that killed four young people on Friday night.

Mass services on Sunday honoured Luke McSweeney (24), his 18-year-old sister Grace McSweeney, Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy, both also 18, who died while on the way to Carlow to celebrate exam results.

The car being driven by Mr McSweeney hit a wall at a bend near the entrance to Clonmel Golf Club on Mountain Road and overturned.

All four were confirmed dead at the scene. The three teenagers had received their Leaving Certificate results just hours before.

READ MORE

Ms McSweeney and Ms Coffey are past pupils of Presentation College in Clonmel, Nicole Murphy attended the Loreto Secondary School and Mr McSweeney is a past pupil of Clonmel High School.

An incident room has been established at Clonmel Garda station as technical investigators attempt to determine what caused the car to hit a wall and overturn. A file will then be prepared for the coroner’s office.

Technical investigators are examining several potential contributory factors, including the speed at which the car was travelling, the condition of the vehicle and its tyres and the condition of the road.

It is understood preliminary investigations have determined the wet weather conditions played a significant role in the crash. There had been a short, heavy shower of rain shortly before the crash. However, sources said they are continuing to examine other potential contributory factors, including speed.

Mountain Road reopened on Sunday after a Garda forensic examination of the scene.

On Sunday morning, students attended Loreto secondary school and Presentation secondary school to mourn together.

Grace McSweeney has been described as “thoughtful, considerate, and hard-working” and “a gifted gymnast and a dancer”.

Zoey Coffey has been remembered as “warm and vibrant”, and “a diligent worker” who was popular in the school.

Nicole Murphy was described by her principal as “kind, gentle and witty” and “a trusted and loyal friend”.

CBS High School said in a statement that they were devastated at the loss of their past pupil Luke McSweeney, and said they were supporting his and Ms McSweeney’s younger brother David, a fifth-year pupil at their school, as well as third-year pupil Ryan, brother of Ms Murphy.

“They’re welcoming their students in grief this time rather than in joy as we did on Friday,” Loreto principal Anne McGrath told RTÉ Radio. “Those hugs were there on Friday in happiness [at the exam results], and today they’re in consolation.

“There was a lot of unknowns initially and it was very important that they were together, so that is what they have done since then ... That’s how they’ve gotten through until now, because they can cry and grieve together.”

Michael O’Loughlin, the principal of Presentation Secondary School, has asked the education authority that issues college offers to give “a bit of leeway” to students from Clonmel in the wake of the tragedy.

The Central Applications Office (CAO) is due to issue university and college offers to school leavers on Wednesday, following the release of Leaving Cert results on Friday morning.

“On Wednesday, the girls will get their CAO and we’ll probably be dealing with funerals as well,” Mr O’Loughlin told RTÉ Radio.

“It’s going to be a big time for any student to leave home to go to college, and now with that devastation with them, I would hope maybe the third-level colleges will be aware of this – that there will be students coming from Loreto and Pres, and they will support them as well.”

[ Clonmel crash: Community ‘grieving together’ after loss of four young people ]

Minister for Education Norma Foley said that best practice is for school staff to offer immediate support within the “familiar” setting of the school, with the National Educational Psychological Service offering any further support.

A book of condolences will be opened in Tipperary County Council offices from 11am on Monday.