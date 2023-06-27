Co Laois man (22) dies after drowning incident in Greece

Rory Deegan (22), from Cullohill, Co Laois, was found unresponsive in a swimming pool on the Greek island of Zakynthos at the weekend.

Tributes have been paid to a student from Co Laois who has died while on holiday in Greece.

Rory Deegan (22), from Cullohill, was found unresponsive in a swimming pool on the island of Zakynthos at the weekend and was later pronounced dead.

He previously attended Coláiste Mhuire in Johnstown, Co Kilkenny and was a student at the Technological University of Shannon in Limerick.

Mr Deegan’s parents run the Centra supermarket in Urlingford, Co Kilkenny and his family are well-known in GAA circles through their association with The Harps club. Locals remembered the student as “a lovely chap” and “a credit to his family”.

Independent councillor James Kelly said the community was “in complete shock” at news of Mr Deegan’s death.

“Rory was a young man who went out with three other friends to Greece to get some work for the summer when he was on holidays from college,” he said. “The community in Culohill and Durrow will rally around the family and will mourn with them at this sad time.”

Mr Deegan is survived by his parents Joe and Diane; his brothers Conor, Barry, Ross and Jack; and his sister Rachel.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was providing consular assistance to the family of an Irish man following an incident in Greece.