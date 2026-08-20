Have your say: What do you think can be done to prevent wrong-way motorway driving?

In the early hours of last Sunday morning five teenagers were killed when the car they were driving on the wrong side of the M9 crashed head-on into a car travelling in the correct direction with three women and a child.

The three women and child were seriously injured.

It was the second head-on collision due to wrong-way motorway driving in the space of a week. Last week a car carrying eight teenagers drove the wrong way down a ramp on to the M50 in Dublin, collided head on with another vehicle.

The eight teenagers were injured.

Since these incidents, gardaí have begun specialist pursuit training with a British police force and will also begin training their colleagues in high-speed and dangerous pursuits by the end of the year.

There have also been calls for other measures to stop the trend of wrong-way motorway driving, and the sharing of such footage on social media sites.

We’d like to hear your views on this issue. What measures do you think could prevent driving the wrong way down motorways?

Have you experienced wrong-way driving and have these incidents changed how you view using the State’s motorways?

You can share your views using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. We will keep your contact details confidential. If you would prefer to remain anonymous in any published articles, please indicate this in your submission.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.

What do you think can be done to prevent wrong-way motorway driving?