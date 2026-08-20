South Africa drop skipper Siya Kolisi for opening Test against New Zealand

Paul de Villiers will start at blindside flanker for South Africa in the first Test against New Zealand. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has been dropped ‌for the first Test against New Zealand at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday but powerful prop ‌Ox Nche will start in the frontrow.

Kolisi has been battling a hamstring injury and while coach Rassie ​Erasmus said he was fit to play, the coach has selected the inexperienced Paul de Villiers ahead of him.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been chosen at outhalf ahead of Manie Libbok, who is ​on the bench, and the experienced Handre Pollard. Scrumhalf Grant Williams starts and completes the halfback pairing.

⁠Inside centre Damian de Allende becomes the 10th Springbok to reach 100 Test ‌caps ‌as ​he starts alongside Jesse Kriel, with wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheslin Kolbe making up the back three with Damian Willemse.

Malcolm ⁠Marx is selected at hooker ​with Nche and Wilco Louw also in ​the frontrow, while Eben Etzebeth and Ruan Nortje are the lock pairing.

De ‌Villiers and Pieter-Steph du Toit, who ​will captain the side, are at flanker and Jasper Wiese at number eight.

“Siya ⁠trained well with us this week ⁠and, although we ​could have selected him for this clash, we thought it would be best to select Paul for this weekend’s game,” Erasmus said.

Saturday’s Test is the first of four on successive Saturdays as part of ‘Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry’ series and is followed by clashes in Cape Town, Johannesburg again and then Baltimore in the US.

The Springboks have won five of their last ‌six Tests against the ⁠All Blacks, including inflicting a record 43-10 defeat on their great rivals last time they met in Wellington.

Record try scorer Will Jordan and ‌first-choice scrumhalf Cam Roigard have been included in New Zealand’s team.

Coach ​Dave Rennie named the pair in the starting line-up despite the fact injury has kept them out of the first three tour games ​against provincial opposition.

Ardie Savea captains the side after being given time to rest ⁠following last month’s Nations Championship in which the All Blacks ‌beat ‌France, ​Italy and Ireland in a successful start to Rennie’s reign.

Dutch-born lock Fabian Holland comes into ⁠the side for Patrick ​Tuipulotu as the only change to ​the starting XV from the win over Ireland.

Damian McKenzie was ‌also declared fit to take ​his place at fullback having been an injury doubt and ⁠Ruben Love starts at outhalf.

There ⁠is no ​place in the match-day 23 for Beauden Barrett as Rennie opts for a 5-3 split between forwards and backs among the replacements.

SOUTH AFRICA: Damian Willemse; Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, ‌Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Grant Williams; Ox ​Nche, Malcolm Marx, Wilco Louw; Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortje; Paul de ​Villiers, Pieter-Steph du Toit (capt), Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Zachary Porthen, Cobus Wiese, Andre Esterhuizen, Marco van Staden, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok.

NEW ZEALAND: Damian McKenzie; Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Josh Moorby; Ruben Love, Cam Roigard; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax; Josh Lord, Fabian Holland; Tupou Vaa’i, Luke Jacobson, Ardie ‌Savea (capt).

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, George Bower, ​Fletcher Newell, Anton Segner, Peter Lakai, Kyle Preston, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leroy Carter.