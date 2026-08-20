Dáil recall over fuel interventions ‘under review’, says Burke

An excise cut of 32c on a litre of diesel and 27c for petrol is due to be phased out from September. Photograph: Joe Giddens

An early recall of the Dáil is “under review” by Government leaders, a Cabinet Minister has said, as measures designed to keep fuel costs down are due to be withdrawn.

An excise cut of 32c on a litre of diesel and 27c for petrol is due to be phased out from September. The cuts were introduced in April amid major protests that strangled fuel distribution around the country.

On Thursday, Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke did not rule out an early return of the Dáil, which is scheduled to resume on September 16th.

He said the excise cut – which came as part of €750 million in industry supports and cost-of-living measures – was introduced when the outlook over the Middle East conflict “looked more positive”.

However, he said the situation had “deteriorated significantly from then” and “nothing can be ruled out at this juncture” when asked if the phase-out could be pushed back.

[ Rural TDs lobby Simon Harris to stall plans to reinstate full rate of fuel excise dutyOpens in new window ]

Asked if the high cost of the excise cut could have an impact on the pool of money available for tax cuts in Budget 2027, Burke said the Government was “really focused on” reducing grocery prices and food prices through measures cutting costs on getting “products on shelves”.

“We have a lot of work to do, and obviously we’ve over an €8 billion package in the budget, €1.5 billion for income tax measures – about a 6 per cent increase in spending – and that’s going to be key to keep measures sustainable, and it’s important that we do focus heavily on income tax as well.”

Pressed on whether the Government was prepared to recall the Dáil to push back the unwinding of the excise cut, he said: “Government leaders are keeping all those decisions under review, and obviously a lot has changed over the last number of weeks.

“It is so uncertain internationally, and we’ve seen things escalate very, very dramatically in the last week, particularly in relation to the Strait of Hormuz, the timeline passing now for a deal, which leaves us in very uncertain, uncharted territory again, and also when you see the price escalating the pumps.”

[ Nerves in Government about potential protests as fuel prices inch closer to €2-per-litre againOpens in new window ]

Burke was speaking to the media at an event to promote the National Ploughing Championships in three weeks’ time, where fuel costs will be on the minds of attendees.

Preparations for the major agricultural festival are under way with organisers hoping it brings some relief after a “tough year for many farmers” amid challenging dry weather and rising operating costs, including fuel.

Hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to descend on Screggan, Co Offaly, for the 95th championships from September 15th to 17th to take in the latest innovations around machinery, livestock and food, as well as fashion shows, pony games, welly throwing and a brown bread baking competition.

National Ploughing Association managing director Anna May McHugh said there was “great excitement” as the site begins to take shape.

“There is an enormous amount of work happening behind the scenes and it is fantastic to see it all starting to come together,” she said. “It has been a tough year for many farmers, with difficult weather and the pressures of prices and rising costs.

“Hopefully the ploughing gives people a chance to take a day away from it all, enjoy themselves with family and friends, catch up with old faces and maybe meet a few new ones along the way.”

The championships are also a key marking on the political calendar, with several Cabinet Ministers and the leaders of Opposition parties expected to attend. – PA