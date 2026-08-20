Leaving Cert results: Life isn’t about exams, fractions or poets

Leaving Certificate results become available to students on Friday, August 21st. Photograph: iStock

Your expert guide to navigating the Leaving Cert and choosing the right study options at university and further education

Scripts are corrected, results in

Tomorrow the next stage of your life will begin

Life isn’t about exams, fractions or poets

It’s about your strength as you know it

If there is disappointment shout or cry

Think outside the box give something new a try

Fate will turn roads, rivers and lanes

New experiences, leave on a jet plane

Passion, dedication, luck and drive

Everyday is a new day to be alive

Sleep well tonight get some rest

And remember on the day you did your best

This lovely poem, written and sent to The Irish Times by Ciara Nolan, captures perfectly how many young people in Ireland are surely feeling the day before the State Examinations Commission delivers results to more than 70,000 second-level students.

Many of us will remember the moments (and months) before Leaving Certificate results day.

In The Irish Times on Friday, we will publish a special supplement for students, parents and teachers navigating an important milestone in Irish education. There will be comprehensive news and analysis, as well as information about securing accommodation, and advice from students who have just completed first year in college. You also can read what parents should (and shouldn’t) say, regardless of the result, and key dates for the days and weeks ahead.

Whatever your results on Friday, congratulations.