Leaving Cert results: Life isn’t about exams, fractions or poets

Scripts are corrected, results in
Tomorrow the next stage of your life will begin
Life isn’t about exams, fractions or poets
It’s about your strength as you know it
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If there is disappointment shout or cry
Think outside the box give something new a try
Fate will turn roads, rivers and lanes
New experiences, leave on a jet plane
Passion, dedication, luck and drive
Everyday is a new day to be alive
Sleep well tonight get some rest
And remember on the day you did your best
This lovely poem, written and sent to The Irish Times by Ciara Nolan, captures perfectly how many young people in Ireland are surely feeling the day before the State Examinations Commission delivers results to more than 70,000 second-level students.
Many of us will remember the moments (and months) before Leaving Certificate results day.
In The Irish Times on Friday, we will publish a special supplement for students, parents and teachers navigating an important milestone in Irish education. There will be comprehensive news and analysis, as well as information about securing accommodation, and advice from students who have just completed first year in college. You also can read what parents should (and shouldn’t) say, regardless of the result, and key dates for the days and weeks ahead.
Whatever your results on Friday, congratulations.