Fiosrú sends file to DPP over Dublin man’s death after interaction with gardaí

A framed picture of Paul Butler (51) being carried at his funeral in Marino, Dublin, last August. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The policing watchdog Fiosrú has sent a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) following the completion of its investigation into the death of a man in Dublin last year.

Paul Butler (51) died after an incident during which he was in contact with gardaí outside the Holiday Inn on O’Connell Street in the early hours of August 15th, 2025.

Fiosrú’s investigation is “now complete”, it said in a statement on Thursday, and is now awaiting direction from the DPP, which is likely to take several months.

The watchdog is obliged to send the findings of its investigation to the DPP if it finds that an act or omission of a garda may constitute an offence. The decision whether to prosecute then falls on the public prosecutor.

Butler, from Phibsborough, had spent time at Fibber Magees pub on Parnell Street, Dublin 1, before the incident.

He was approached by gardaí on the street on suspicion that he may have been intoxicated.

He is suspected to have hit his head on the ground during the interaction. He was brought to hospital but died four days later as a result of his injuries.

In line with legal obligations, senior gardaí referred the incident to the policing watchdog after Butler was taken to hospital.

Fiosrú is obliged by law to investigate any incident where a person is seriously injured or dies at, or around, the time they interacted with gardaí.

A garda member was arrested for questioning immediately after Butler’s death but was released without charge. The garda was suspended from duty pending the outcome of the inquiry. It is understood he strongly denied any wrongdoing.

The investigation into the incident saw Fiosrú make two witness appeals. The ombudsman thanked witnesses who came forward and said it is in contact with the Butler family, who have been notified that the file was sent to the DPP.