Rebels and Redcoats do battle again in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

The historical march was the culmination of a day of remembrance, commemoration and celebration. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Rebels and Redcoats faced each other in battle on the streets of Enniscorthy on Sunday, marking the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion.

The Enniscorthy Re-enactment Society historical march through the town to Market Square across Barker’s Bridge, with “skirmishes” along the way, was the culmination of a day of remembrance, commemoration and celebration in the town.

The event also featured Gorey blacksmith Finin Liam Christie who demonstrated making a replica pike; tour guides from the 1798 centre showcasing the types of weapons used by both sides of the conflict during the battle of Vinegar Hill; music from the Wild Turkeys and traditional craft and market stalls and face painting.

The day is part of a series of summer events to commemorate the 1798 Rebellion, the historic insurrection launched by the United Irishmen which tried to overthrow the Kingdom of Ireland, to sever the connection with Great Britain and establish an Irish Republic based on the principles of the French Revolution.

Later this week on June 21st, the Longest Day Commemoration will take place at 6pm on Vinegar Hill with an evening of readings, poetry, song and music, followed by a laying of wreaths.

On June 25th at Killanne, a commemoration for John Kelly, the Boy from Killanne will take place. There will be a pike march to the graveyard in Killanne with speakers Seán Óg Doyle, Gloria Binions, and Michael Fortune of folklore.ie and historian Rory O’Connor. Refreshments, music and dance will be on offer afterwards in Rackard’s pub, Killanne.

Taking the summer of 225th-anniversary events to a close from August 11th-13th is a “storytelling house” with historical talks, living history demonstrations, a book fair and a wreath-laying ceremony will take place with Clear Rath Heritage in Rathangan.