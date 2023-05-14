Cold start to the week but warmer weather on the way

Monday will start mostly dry and bright with a spell of cloud in the afternoon followed by long spells of evening sunshine. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

While it might be a stretch to get out the shorts just yet, the week ahead is likely to be dry with sunny spells and temperatures set to “creep” in the right direction as we head towards next weekend.

The east of the country was shrouded in rain and drizzle for much of Sunday morning but it was brighter to the west with the gloom set to be replaced by sunny spells and isolated showers as the day progresses.

Temperatures will, however, struggle to get beyond 14 degrees in moderate, occasionally fresh, northwest winds.

Monday will start mostly dry and bright with a spell of cloud in the afternoon followed by long spells of evening sunshine.

High pressure will dominate for much of the rest of the week bringing largely dry conditions and a good deal of sunshine and while it will be cool early on in the week, it will warm up as the weekend approaches.

“It’s a bit chilly, we had at 21 degrees yesterday but today is likely to be noticeably colder as there is a cold front with a cooler northwesterly airflow,” Met Éireann forecaster Joanne Donnelly said.

She said for the rest of the week temperatures will slowly inch up. “There will literally be a creep and it’s probably going to be nearer to next weekend before we’ll see temperatures start to recover to where they were let’s say yesterday. It’s a really slow recovery but it will be mostly dry and when the sun comes out it’ll feel nice despite the air temperatures being quite low.”