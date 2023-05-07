Man arrested after taking another man hostage in Belfast hotel

PSNI Chief Insp Prendergast said: 'Response officers were on the scene within five minutes ... Specially trained officers arrived shortly afterwards and the hostage was released just after 7.00pm.' Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

A man has been arrested after threatening staff and guests at a Belfast hotel with what was believed to be a gun.

The man (31) entered the hotel on Ormeau Avenue in the city on Sunday evening and took a man hostage.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Insp Prendergast said: “Response officers were on the scene within five minutes ... Specially trained officers arrived shortly afterwards and the hostage was released just after 7.00pm.”

The PSNI “confirmed that item was not a firearm”.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was detained by police. He was arrested on several offences and remained in police custody on Sunday night.

No one was injured in the incident.