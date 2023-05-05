Status yellow thunderstorm warning issued for 11 counties with spot flooding possible

The warning came into effect just after 3pm on Friday and will remain until 10pm. File photograph

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for 11 counties by Met Éireann.

The meteorological service have said that localised thunderstorms and lightening activity with heavy downpours are expected in Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon.

The warning came into effect just after 3pm on Friday and will remain until 10pm. Spot flooding is also a possibility.

Showers will continue overnight but are expected to become isolated with some mist and fog patches developing, with lowest temperatures of eight to 11 degrees.

Saturday’s forecast predicts a mix of sunshine and showers, most frequent in the afternoon and evening, with a further chance of thundery downpours and highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees.

On Sunday, Met Éireann expects sunny spells and scattered light showers during the morning and early afternoon followed by cloudier skies, as rain and drizzle gradually extends countrywide towards the east. Highest temperatures will range from 14 to 19 degrees but be warmest in the east.

However, heavy rain is expected on Sunday night.