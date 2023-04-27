Motorcyclist killed in Cavan road incident

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward

A man in his 20s has died following a single-vehicle road collision in Co Cavan.

The incident, involving a motorcycle, occurred at about 8pm on Wednesday on the R165 at Cornakill, Kingscourt.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the body was taken to the morgue at Cavan General Hospital for a post-mortem.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R165 between Kingscourt and Cornakill between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

They are asked to contact Bailieboro Garda station on 042 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.