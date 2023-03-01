Wexford General Hospital evacuated due to fire, public asked to avoid area

Firefighters are responding after a blaze broke out at Wexford General Hospital on Wednesday. The HSE has said there are no casualties.

An Garda Síochána told The Irish Times: “Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident at Wexford General Hospital. There is no further information at this stage. Updates will be available in due course.”

The 280-bed hospital has been evacuated and emergency services are at the scene. Images posted to social media show smoke billowing from the building and with one appearing to show that part of the roof had collapsed.

People have been advised to avoid the area if possible, and those living in the area have been told to close their doors and windows.

God hope everyone ok… Wexford General Hospital on fire pic.twitter.com/suvzc3T9qR — Brid O'Neill (BON Photography) (@NeillBrid) March 1, 2023

Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council George Lawlor said the local authority had offered substantial office space as emergency accommodation for patients but they were likely to be sent to other hospitals in the region.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Drivetime programme at 5.30pm, he said it appeared the blaze was being brought under control although there was a considerable volume of smoke in the area.

“It’s still ongoing however from what I believe from [speaking to] the deputy chief fire officer, the source of the fire is under control,” he said, adding that there were no early reports of injury.

“The impact on the hospital is unknown yet as to what services will be affected but, as I’ve said, as a precaution a number of wards are being evacuated.”

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group said in a statement: “Wexford General Hospital can confirm there was a fire in the hospital today.

“The hospital is co-ordinating with the relevant authorities.”

“Due to a fire incident in Wexford General Hospital we ask that everyone avoid the area,” Wexford County Council tweeted.

“Anyone living in close proximity, close windows and doors and turn off all air ventilation.” – Additional reporting PA