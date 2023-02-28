Ireland

Man dies in Co Limerick crash

Driver of car pronounced dead at the scene of crash with truck in Rathkeale

Mark Hilliard
Tue Feb 28 2023 - 22:49

A man has been killed in a crash between a truck and a car in Co Limerick.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30pm on Tuesday on the N21 at Rathkeale, Co Limerick.

The male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí reported. Nobody else involved was injured.

Gardaí remained at the scene on Tuesday night with the road closed for a forensic investigation. Diversions were put in place.

Witnesses to the crash have been asked to come forward. Anybody who may have camera footage, including from dashcams, on the N21 in the Rathkeale area between 3pm and 3:40pm are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Henry Street Garda station on (061) 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any station.

Mark Hilliard is a reporter with The Irish Times

