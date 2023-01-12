Direct provision centre urges residents not to speak to protesters

People living in a direct provision centre in Dublin, where protests are planned for Thursday, have been told a number of security measures have been put in place to combat possible risks.

Residents at the centre in Clondalkin have been urged not to engage with anyone they see on the street. They were informed some doors usually open to them would be locked from 5pm on Wednesday until Friday morning.

“All residents will have to be let through the door by ringing the bell,” notices at the centre state. “Please, if you need to go out or are returning to the building, do no talk to anyone outside.”

Residents were also instructed that visitors would not be permitted into the centre on Thursday and that they should reschedule any planned visits as “only residents and deliveries” would be granted access.

They were told gardaí would be “visible around the area to ensure there are no problems” and advised not to “worry or panic” as the measures would “ensure nobody can enter the building”.

Garda sources said policing plans have been drawn up to deal with protests against direct provision planned in various parts of the country, mostly in Dublin. The sources said these plans are in line with those put in place for recent anti-immigration protests and for other, unrelated, protests down the years.

“There will be gardaí on the ground and some of those will be uniformed gardaí who’ll be visible while others would be at the protests sites,” said one Garda member. “But that would be the same as we do for any protest or event and you’d have a backup capacity to call on. There’s risk profiling done and then a plan put in place. So far, these protests have attracted very small numbers and you’ve got the same faces popping up all over the place. But the scale is small, that’s what we are seeing so far but we are keeping an eye on that.”

Another source said the protests would be used as an intelligence-gathering exercise to build up a more detailed picture of the key people orchestrating the events, though that tactic was not new. Gardaí stressed the protests were legal and that some acts of civil disobedience, such as blocking traffic, were viewed domestically and internationally “as fairly bog standard ways to protest”.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said far right groups were a national security concern and were being monitored. Garda sources said events organised by the far right usually attract small numbers. But they said that may change, underlining the need for constant monitoring.

Gardaí said that despite the modest size of the far right in Ireland, there was still concern that some people, either linked to the groups or acting alone, could become “riled up” at protests and lash out at public representatives or other public figures.