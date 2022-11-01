Gardaí investigating after man’s body found in ‘unexplained’ circumstances

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the discovery of a man’s body in “unexplained circumstances” in Co Monaghan. The deceased’s remains were found on Tuesday morning outside a property.
The scene has been sealed off and a postmortem examination was awaited to confirm whether the dead man met with foul play.
“At approximately 8am, following a call from a member of the public, gardaí discovered a man’s body on the curtilage of a premises on the Kingscourt Road at Lossets, Co Monaghan,” a Garda statement confirmed.
The scene where the body was found has been sealed off pending the arrival of a pathologist, with a preliminary examination of the remains set to take place in situ before they were removed for a full postmortem examination.
The Garda has committed resources to the case usually reserved for homicide inquiries, including the Garda Technical Bureau being dispatched to the scene to carry out a full forensic examination. Gardaí in Carrickmacross station are carrying out the investigation.