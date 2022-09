Firefighters in Cork have tackled a blaze which broke out in the Good Shepard Convent in Sunday’s Well on Saturday night.

Crews from Anglesea Street and Ballyvolane "worked hard" to extinguish the fire and are continuing to dampen down the last hotspots, Cork City Fire Brigade wrote on Twitter.

Crews from Anglesea Street and Ballyvolane have fought a large fire in the Good Sheppard Convent overnight.



Cork City Fire Brigade said the team used an aerial platform and ground jets to deal with the fire which was alight on their arrival.