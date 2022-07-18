‘Exceptionally warm weather’ expected with temperatures over 30 degrees

Temperatures in the low 30 degrees are anticipated today, but thunder, showers and cloudy conditions are expected throughout the week.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year with temperatures of 29 degrees recorded at The Phoenix Park - but today is expected to even hotter.

Although there will be mist and fog early this morning, Met Éireann said that this will clear to leave a hot, dry and mostly sunny day, with high temperatures between 27 to 32 degrees. It will be cooler near coasts especially where sea fog persisting along some Atlantic coasts.

Tonight will be warm with temperatures staying above 14 to 18 degrees, especially in the east.

The status yellow weather warning remains in place until Tuesday evening and Met Éireann has warned of the potential for heat stress, particularly for more vulnerable people with the solar UV index listed as high.

The weather is expected to continue to be very warm over the eastern half of the country on Tuesday - but temperatures are expected to drop slightly to 22 to 26 degrees. It will be cooler further west with highs of 16 to 22 degrees. Met Éireann said that in the east there will be hazy sunny spells and the chance of a few isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms developing through the day. To the west it will be cloudier with some showery outbreaks of rain mostly along Atlantic coasts, and the chance of a few heavy bursts.

The outlook for the rest of the week is for more cloudy and cooler conditions.