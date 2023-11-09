Can you be addicted to food?

The idea of food consumption has been a controversial topic in the science community with many questioning the validity of the concept as an official addiction.

Food is a basic human need. We need it to survive, to grow, to stay active, and maintain a healthy body and mindset. It is also enjoyable as the various tastes, smells and textures are vast and agreeable. However, food addiction can cause serious concerns when highly palatable food goes beyond simply having cravings.

Food is not something that can be abstained from, causing further complications for recovery, but there are programmes and treatments available.

“Food addiction is a multifaceted concept, encompassing various factors that can contribute to the addictive nature of certain foods,” says Susi Lodola, psychotherapist and cognitive behaviour therapist. “One significant element is the palatability of these foods. The food industry actively engages in food engineering to make products not only delectable but also addictive.

“Various techniques are employed to heighten the sensory appeal of these foods, making them harder to resist. This is achieved by combining specific ratios of sugar, fat, and salt, creating a pleasurable taste sensation that stimulates the brain’s reward centers. This heightened palatability can result in cravings and an increased likelihood of overconsumption.”

Most importantly, it is recognised that if a person is struggling with eating behaviours, there is help.

“Many experts argue that disordered eating behaviours can be better understood through other frameworks, such as binge eating disorder or compulsive eating,” says Lodola. However, she emphasises that a crucial aspect of food addiction is how it affects the brain and how it can prompt addiction-like behaviour. “Much like substance addiction, certain foods, particularly highly processed ones, can stimulate the release of dopamine in the brain.

“Dopamine is a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward, and its activation reinforces the desire to consume these foods repeatedly. Over time, the brain’s reward pathways may become less responsive to natural rewards, making it even more challenging to resist addictive foods.”

Lodola continues that while the characterisation of food addiction lacks a universally accepted definition, it is distinguished by a set of behaviours and symptoms similar to those of recognised addictions. “Individuals dealing with food addiction often find themselves trapped in a cycle of intense cravings for specific foods, typically those high in sugar, fat, or salt,” she says. “These cravings can become all-consuming, making it challenging to exert control over one’s eating habits.

“It’s important to emphasise that while certain foods and ingredients may have addictive potential for some individuals, not everyone becomes addicted to these foods. Genetic predisposition, personal history, and individual differences in brain chemistry all play a role in determining susceptibility to food addiction.”

Characteristics of addiction include increased tolerance of certain substances and withdrawal symptoms. Food addiction is known to showcase these characteristics also. Some people may develop a tolerance to certain foods, meaning the brain looks for a greater reward from possibly larger quantities of food or more intense flavour profiles to achieve the same level of fulfilment. Withdrawal symptoms have also been noted as an individual alters how they consume problematic food choices. Many people report experiencing irritability, anxiety, mood swings, and headaches as a result.

“A key sign of food addiction is the inability to stop eating, even when an individual is not hungry or has consumed a substantial amount of food,” says Lodola. “Despite being aware of the adverse consequences, such as weight gain or health issues, they continue to consume food. This loss of control is one of the most distressing aspects of food addiction, leading to feelings of guilt, shame, and frustration. Other signs include sleeping problems, fatigue, isolating, and thinking about food all the time.”

While the DSM-5 does not classify food addiction, recognisable criteria for addiction can be applied to diagnose a food addiction. Yet, Lodola notes this approach “is still debated within the field”, and recognises the importance of clinical interviews conducted by mental health professionals “to assess an individual’s eating habits, cravings, and the impact of food on their daily life to determine the presence of food addiction”.

As such, measuring food addiction is a complex issue. However, researchers and clinicians have developed various assessment methods to gauge the presence and severity of food addiction, most notably the Yale Food Addiction Scale which is the most widely used tool to assess food addiction.

However, Lodola understands that when it comes to family members or friends recognising a food addiction in a loved one, it’s not always easy to identify. She advises to “watch out for a preoccupation with food, such as constantly thinking about food, planning meals, or obsessing over specific foods. A person may talk about intense and persistent cravings, particularly for highly palatable foods high in sugar, fat, or salt.

“Another red flag is a person using food as comfort. Emotional eating, using food to cope with emotions like stress or sadness, and experiencing withdrawal symptoms when trying to cut down on certain foods are important cues to consider. Some people may also isolate themselves and neglect responsibilities in favor of eating habits. Keep an eye out for any evidence of hiding food or secretly eating, as it may indicate an ongoing struggle with food addiction.”

Food addiction merits serious attention as it has far-reaching physical and emotional effects on a person. Food addiction and problematic eating behaviours can result in weight gain with the potential to lead to obesity and associated health risks including heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Unhealthy eating patterns can challenge a person’s connection with food with a risk of isolation and developing depression, anxiety, and associated feelings of guilt and shame. As such, seeking help is crucial.

“Therapy, such as Cognitive-Behavioural Therapy or Dialectical Behaviour Therapy, can be effective in helping individuals develop healthier relationships with food, cope with emotional triggers, and build self-control,” says Lodola. “Support groups and programmes like Overeaters Anonymous offer a sense of community and understanding, allowing individuals to share experiences and strategies for overcoming challenges.

“In addition to seeking professional help, individuals can take preventive measures and practise self-care to foster a healthier relationship with food. Educating oneself about proper nutrition, developing emotional awareness, maintaining a healthy eating environment, practising moderation, incorporating regular physical activity, and seeking support early are all essential steps in addressing problematic eating behaviours.”

While well-defined classifications are required for food addiction, experts are continually working towards understanding food addiction and adapting suitable treatments. Recovery may be complicated, but speaking with a GP or mental health specialist is the first step in finding solutions to manage eating habits.

