HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster to step down next March

HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster has announced he has tendered his resignation and will leave public service next March. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The chief executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE), Bernard Gloster, has tendered his resignation and will step down from the role next March.

Mr Gloster said he will retire from public service at this time, having served almost 38 years in the public health service - three of which were as chief executive.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Gloster said he continues to be “privileged to serve in this very important role”. Over the coming months he will continue to work hard with the HSE board, the Minister for Health and the Department of Health to “advance many improvements and responses to challenges”, he said.

“I wanted to bring certainty to the future leadership of the organisation as I am now in my third year as chief executive.

He said he tendered his resignation on Tuesday to the chair of the HSE, Ciaran Devane, and Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, “allowing time to prepare for the next phase of leadership of our health and personal social services”.

“I particularly want to thank the Chair and the Minister for the kindness shown to me during this significant personal decision,” he said, adding that he will retire from the public service on March 5th, 2026.

“I also want to express my deep appreciation to all of our staff for the work they continue to do every day to serve the public.”

In a statement, Ms Carroll MacNeill extended her “enormous thanks” to Mr Gloster. She described him as “an extraordinary public servant, who has dedicated himself, seven days a week, to improving the health service for everyone in Ireland”.

She said she has greatly appreciated his work, expertise and friendship during her short time as Minister.

“I look forward to working with him in the coming months to continue our good work to advance a health system that works better for all,” she added.

Mr Gloster was appointed chief executive of the HSE in December 2022 following the departure of his predecessor Paul Reid.

Until his appointment to the HSE, he served as chief executive of Tusla, the child and family agency, from 2019.

Before joining Tusla, he spent more than 30 years working in the health service.

He held several senior management positions including chief officer of HSE Mid West Community Healthcare. He has worked in community and acute hospital operations.

He is a social care worker by profession, with an MBA from Oxford Brookes University and an MSc in Management Practice from University College Cork.