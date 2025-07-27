FSAI recalls spinach and mixed leaves products over listeriosis fears

Spinach and mixed leaves products produced by McCormack Family Farms are being recalled. Photograph: Alamy/PA

Spinach and mixed leaves products produced by McCormack Family Farms are being recalled due to the detection of the bacteria listeria monocytogenes, said the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

Recall notices will be displayed at point of sale in stores, with the below branded products being recalled:

McCormack Family Farms Energise Super Mix, 100g

McCormack Family Farms Irish Spinach Leaves, 100g

McCormack Family Farms Irish Spinach Leaves, 200g

McCormack Family Farms Irish Spinach Leaves, 250g

McCormack Family Farms Mixed Leaves, 75g

McCormack Family Farms Baby Leaves, 100g & 200g

Tesco Mild Spinach, 350g

Egan’s Irish Baby Spinach, 250g

Earlier this week, 141 ready-made meals produced by Ballymaguire Foods were recalled from several Irish supermarkets in connection with an “extensive” outbreak of the rare bacterial infection listeriosis. The FSAI confirmed that one adult has died as a result of listeriosis, while nine cases of infection were identified.

Symptoms of listeria monocytogenes infection can range from mild flu-like symptoms to gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. In rare cases, the infection can be more severe.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeriosis, including pregnant women, babies and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

Retailers are now requested to remove the implicated products from sale, and consumers are advised not to eat them. Further information on the recalled products, including their best-before dates, is available on the FSAI website here.