Flu cases rise again as hospitals remain under pressure

Covid-19 cases rose slightly last week after several weeks in decline

Flu continues to circulate at high levels, with cases and hospitalisations unexpectedly increasing last week.

A total of 48 flu deaths have been recorded this winter, including two in the last week, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which mostly affects the very young and the very old, is in steep decline. Some 155 cases were reported last week, well down from a pre-Christmas peak of more than 1,000.

Covid-19 cases rose slightly last week after several weeks in decline. Limited testing means it is difficult to assess the true level of infection. A total of 334 hospital patients have tested positive for the virus.

The continuing high levels of flu and Covid-19 may explain the ongoing pressure on hospitals, with trolley numbers remaining high right through January. More than 12,000 patients went without a bed in January as a result of overcrowding, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said last week. Trolley numbers were more than 500 on all but three days during the month.

The HPSC reported 1,562 flu cases in the last week of January, up on the previous week and only slightly below the peak recorded at the start of the month.

There were 363 hospitalised cases, up slightly on the previous week, including seven patients in intensive care.

There were 33 flu outbreaks, including 11 in hospitals, 10 in nursing homes and four in residential institutions, as well as six RSV outbreaks.

The HSE says people in at-risk groups for flu, including pregnant women, should get vaccinated.