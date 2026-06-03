Two-bed Donnybrook apartment ideal for downsizers

Address : Apartment 19 Glaunsharoon, Eglinton Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4 Price : €895,000 Agent : DVW Smyth

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Glaunsharoon is a development of 23 homes off Eglinton Road in Donnybrook. The low-density Dublin 4 scheme was built in 2003 and has been popular with downsizers ever since. The attraction for this cohort is clear to see: with the village on the doorstep of the gated development, it’s ideal for those who are moving from bigger homes in the area.

The four separate blocks at Glaunsharoon with glazed triple-height entry lobbies are quiet and exceptionally well maintained. Currently for sale is apartment number 19, which is a ground-floor, two-bedroom home.

Number 19 is entered through a 2.7m (9ft) door into a decent-sized hallway where there is a cloakroom and storage press. To the right is the long living/diningroom with solid oak floors that opens to a south-facing private patio. The living area has a gas fire and there is an opening between the kitchen and dining area that acts as a serving hatch.

The kitchen has a good range of floor and wall units, with polished granite worktops. Integrated appliances include a Neff microwave, oven and gas hob, as well as a Bosch dishwasher, Indesit washing machine and Zanussi fridge-freezer.

The main bedroom in the apartment has built-in wardrobes and an en suite bathroom. The second bedroom is also a double room with wardrobes and has access to the main bathroom beside it.

The apartment has a C3 Ber and uses gas-fired heating. All residents pay into a fund for the management of the development by AK Property Services Limited.

The development has matured beautifully over the past two decades, with the grounds giving a Mediterranean vibe thanks to the lush planting and carefully landscaped outdoor areas.

There is a secure underground parking space included in the sale, with parking also available for visitors. There is access to the car park from to the apartments via lifts and stairs. Also in the basement is a storage facility for bulky items.

Glaunsharoon is located off Eglinton Road, with Donnybrook, Ranelagh and Ballsbridge within easy reach. Within walking distance is a range of restaurants, cafes, bars and boutique shops. There are also several sports clubs in the area including Donnybrook Tennis Club and Elm Park Golf Club.

Dining area

Living area

Kitchen