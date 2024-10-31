Award-winning Skerries restaurant Potager set to close

Award-winning Dublin restaurant Potager has announced it is making the “incredibly difficult decision to close” after nearly six years in business.

The Skerries-based restaurant featured in the 2023 Michelin Guide, also taking home the award for best contemporary Irish cuisine at the Irish Restaurant Awards last year.

In a statement, owners Cathal Leonard and Sarah Ryan said: “We have battled for the last two years to keep going; however, we simply can’t continue any longer.

“We have had the most wonderful times over the past almost six years. We have made great friends and have had the privilege of meeting some of the most lovely customers, who we would like to thank from the bottom of our hearts.

“Looking after all of you never felt like work and made the business struggles disappear as soon as you all walked through the door. As for our staff over the years, we have been so lucky to have some of the hardest working, best spirited and loveliest people on the planet working in Potager, all of whom helped to make it the special place it was.

“Lastly our suppliers, some of the most amazing hard working people you will ever meet. Thank you all, we will miss you.”

Potager was recently awarded a gold star for the best short wine list in Ireland as part of the 2024 Star Wine List of the Year awards.

Their announcement comes as the Restaurants Association of Ireland has called for increased support for hospitality businesses.

RAI and the Vintners’ Federation of Ireland organised a march in October, which saw about 1000 restaurateurs and publicans take to the streets of Dublin in the wake of more than 600 restaurants closing since the 13.5 per cent VAT rate was restored in September last year.

Business owners have voiced their concerns over VAT increases and rising labour costs, with several respondents to a recent Irish Times call-out saying they suffered sleepless nights due to the manifold uncertainties in the sector.