Five places in Dublin city centre where you can get a €5 lunch. Really

A fiver won’t get you a pint in Dublin these days, never mind a lunch, or will it? While even our beloved deli chicken fillet rolls are now priced north of that, perhaps some options remain for those willing to seek them out. On your behalf, we decided to take up the challenge, with encouraging results from five city centre food outlets.

Some of these lunches may fall under the category of a ‘light-bite’ and they might not all be photogenic, but we can say for sure that they offer great value.

Mini India, Westmoreland Street, Dublin 2

Tucked in at the back of this South Asian grocery shop is a hot deli counter serving all manner of street food bargain bites such as six samosas for a fiver, or tea, filter coffee and chai for €2. I opted for Dahi Tikki: two fried potato patties covered in tamarind sauce, fresh green chutney, yoghurt, diced red onion and sev, which are thin dried yellow noodles.

Admittedly it was not the most filling lunch, but what it lacked in portion size it more than made up for in flavour. It was spicy from the crispy patties, tangy with tamarind, swimming in sauce and topped with crunchy red onion. She was not a looker, but it was one of the most interesting dishes coming in at €4.99. There is seating in this spot but food can easily be made to go.

Ayla, Capel Street, Dublin 1

Niamh Browne celebrates her cheap food purchase at Ayla Foods on Dublin's Capel Street. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Serving a range of pastries, fresh sandwiches and baklava, this Turkish grocery shop and bakery is an excellent spot for a grab and go lunch and you can easily sit outside in pedestrianised Capel Street.

I opted for a Kişir sandwich loaded with fresh parsley, tomatoes and lettuce for €4. Kişir is a Turkish wheat salad made with pomegranate molasses and it was served in a soft wrap with plenty of fresh vegetables and salad, making it one of the more nutritionally loaded lunches on this list.

I also got a baklava for an extra euro, which satisfied any need or craving for a sweet treat and help staved off the 3pm slump. Everything in Ayla is made to go.

Super Asia, Parnell Street, Dublin 1

Ten spring rolls and instant noodles from Super Asia on Dublin's Parnell Street. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Perhaps a meal better suited to my student days, I managed to pick up 10 spring rolls and a cup of instant noodles for €5 at Parnell Street’s Super Asia. The lunch was salty and the noodles contained MSG, which I loved.

With outlets on both Aungier Street and Parnell Street, Super Asia is a convenience store with great value lunch options and a bubble tea station. Its touchscreen menu lets you order onigiri (sushi rice parcels wrapped in seaweed and stuffed with fish and sauces) for €4, a spice box for €5.80 or 10 spring rolls for €3.

The shop also allows you to pick out any cup of instant noodles from its shelves and make them in house. You can dine in at both locations.

Bambino, St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2

Niamh Browne shows off a slice of margherita pizza from Bambino. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Arguably Dublin’s most popular pizza slice spot, Bambino often has a line snaking around the block at lunchtime. Its popular meal deal offers any two slices and a drink for €13 but a very large slice of cheese pizza comes in at €4.50.

It was delicious and quick, making it a reliable option.

Bambino has outlets on Merrion Row and St Stephen’s Green, with limited seating and standing in options available in both.

Disndat, Dame Court, Dublin 2

A €5 cheese toastie and Tayto crisps deal from Disndat. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Possibly the best value lunch on this list, pub Disndat serves a ham and cheese toastie and a pack of cheese and onion Tayto for a fiver.

They aren’t reinventing the wheel here, but this city centre spot offers a cosy sit-down environment and a solid red cheddar toastie.

If you fancy calling in post work, Disndat runs another deal where a toastie and a pint comes in at the modest sum of €10.