Business

Price of a pint of Guinness set to climb by around 20 cent

Diageo says increase ‘essential to maintain sustainable operations in Ireland’ as publicans warn it heightens risk of more pub closures

Diageo is raising the price of a pint of Guinness from next month. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Diageo is raising the price of a pint of Guinness from next month. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Conor Pope
Tue Jan 13 2026 - 14:053 MIN READ

The price of a pint of Guinness will climb by around 20 cent within weeks after Diageo rolled out an increase that will take effect early next month.

Publicans said the price increase would “pile yet more pressure on pubs already struggling to survive”. It could see some left with no choice but to call time on their businesses for good, according to Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI), an umbrella group representing hundreds of publicans.

Diageo said it was increasing the cost of a pint of Guinness by seven cent, However, when VAT is added to that and the publicans’ margins are factored in, the price for consumers is likely to climb by 20 cent.

In correspondence sent to publicans, Diageo said the price increase would take effect from February 2nd and blamed “industry wide cost pressures”.

READ MORE

Home building slows as Irish emigrants discover that housing markets abroad are also red hot

Penneys’ owners have bigger priorities than stock market spin-out

Can I opt in to new workplace auto-enrolment pension even if I don’t meet the criteria?

Criminal investigation of Fed chief Jerome Powell a dangerous development

“As industry-wide cost pressures remain elevated, this increase is essential for Diageo to maintain sustainable operations in Ireland,” Diageo said.

The brewer said it remained “committed to support your business and the wider hospitality sector in Ireland, and value your continued partnership”, it added.

The increase is the fifth announced by Guinness over the past three years and will affect all deliveries to pubs after February 2nd.

The VFI said wholesale prices were the single biggest cost facing publicans and noted that the increase comes at a time when margins are already being eroded by rising labour costs, high energy prices and ongoing inflation across all areas of the business.

“Publicans are being hit from all sides, but drink costs are the biggest burden they face,” said the VFI’s chief executive, Pat Crotty.

“This latest price increase from Diageo will put even more pressure on pubs that are already operating on extremely tight margins. Many will be left with no option but to pass this on to customers, which helps nobody,” he continued.

He accepted that suppliers such as Diageo also face rising costs but said: “There comes a point where pubs simply cannot keep carrying these increases alone.

“Pubs are at the heart of local communities and suppliers depend on them for their route to market. We expect suppliers, including Diageo, to recognise that reality and to support VFI members rather than repeatedly adding to their cost base.”

The VFI warned that repeated supplier price increases are contributing to rural pub closures, where pubs are already under severe pressure from declining footfall and rising operating costs.

Mr Crotty said it was not just about the price of a pint. “It’s about the long-term viability of pubs across the country. Community pubs are being pushed to the brink, and continued increases in drink prices only accelerate that trend.”

The VFI repeated its calls on both suppliers and Government to recognise the scale of the challenge facing the sector and it urged the Government to introduce targeted supports to help pubs remain viable.

It wants an excise rebate scheme for draught beer and cider sold in pubs and measures to ease rising labour costs, including employer PRSI supports.

“Publicans cannot continue to absorb these hits year after year. If suppliers value the role pubs play in Irish life, now is the time to show it through meaningful support,” Mr Crotty concluded. “Without action, more pubs will close and once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.”

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Conor Pope

Conor Pope

Conor Pope is Consumer Affairs Correspondent, Pricewatch Editor
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning