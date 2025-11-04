Irish chef Trevor Moran wins Michelin star for Nashville-based restaurant

Irish chef Trevor Moran is celebrating the awarding of a Michelin star for his Nashville-based restaurant, Locust. The recognition on Monday evening came as the Michelin Guide issued its first selection for the American South, and follows five-year-old Locust recently being named 20th on the coveted North America’s 50 Best Restaurants List for 2025.

Locust was one of three Nashville restaurants to win a star, with Moran also having worked in one of the other two: The Catbird Seat. In a photograph posted on Instagram, Moran said the Michelin award was “unreal”.

The Michelin judges described 10-table Locust as “laid-back and just a little bit quirky” and advised that reservations are a must at the “compact, Japanese-influenced spot”.

“There is a simple elegance and a clear attention to detail in every dish, all designed for sharing. Beef tartare hand rolls, a house classic, always delight. From there, explore seafood like Maine diver scallops with shaved green apple. A Japanese omelette with shredded Jonah crab is simple but spot on, but don’t skip dessert,” the judges said.

Locust in Nashville. Photograph: Andrew Thomas Lee

The interior of Locust in Nashville. Photograph: Camille Tambunting

On the menu at Locust. Photograph: Victoria Quirk

Moran has been based in Nashville since the early 2010s, having previously worked in Noma, the famed Copenhagen restaurant. He flirted briefly with returning to Noma in 2015 to become head chef but ultimately decided to settle in the Tennessee city and open Locust.

He has previously hinted at expansion, perhaps even in his home market.

“I would be happy to take the Locust concept entirely to Ireland,” Moran said last month.

Separately, Michelin has just added three new Irish restaurants to its guide: Amai by Viktor and Lena in Dublin and The Pullman at Glenlo Abbey in Galway. Selection for inclusion in the listings does not equate to a star or Bib Gourmand, but it is a recognition of quality dining and is seen as a strong boost to an outlet’s reputation.

Inspectors found Brazilian-themed Amai by Viktor in Dublin 2 to “offer something different to the Dublin dining scene”. They said the tasting menu “fuses Irish produce with South American flavours in dishes that are packed with interesting flavours and textures”.

They said Lena in Dublin 8 had " a brilliant buzz” and offered the setting for “a terrific night out”.

“The ossobuco with risotto Milanese is a good choice, as is the light and well-balanced tiramisu. The friendly team manage the busy room with aplomb.”

On The Pullman, the inspectors said the “pair of lovingly restored Orient Express carriages dating back nearly 100 years” offered an elegant setting for “exquisite cooking”.

In 2026, the annual Michelin awards ceremony will be held in Dublin, which commentators interpret as a positive signal for likely new stars and bibs for Ireland.