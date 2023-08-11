Takeaway review: A food truck in a pub garden worth seeking out

Lobster, chips and salad and prawn po' boy at Julia's Lobster Truck at Pot Duggans in Ennistymon, Co Clare.

Julia's Lobster Truck      Address : Pot Duggan’s, New Road, Ennistymon, Co Clare Telephone : 087 6167277 Cuisine : Fish Website : https://www.instagram.com/juliaslobstertruck/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Having trained with Prue Leith in London, Julia Hemingway has worked for the renowned Australian chef Peter Gordon and spent time in The French House in Soho, London, under Margot and Fergus Henderson. In 1995, she moved to the Burren, worked in the original Linnane’s Lobster Bar in New Quay and did a stint in private catering before launching Julia’s Lobster Truck in 2017.

Her lobster, oysters, mussels and clams come from Gerry and Martina Sweeney of Burren Seafoods; her fish and wild Atlantic prawns for her scampi comes from Cathal Sexton of Doonbeg; and her salad leaves, vegetables and herbs are grown by Annie Nolan in New Quay and Liz Griffith in Carron, Co Clare. Her food truck is located at Pot Duggans in Ennistymon for eat in or takeaway at the weekends. Popular dishes include grilled oysters, mussels and chips, fish and chips and scampi. Lobster must be ordered in advance. There is a great seating area with a separate truck to order beer and drinks.

What did we order?

A scampi po’ boy and lobster and chips.

How was the service?

Efficient and friendly. Julia and her son Freddie took orders, prepped the food and called the order when it was ready.

Was the food nice?

The food here is excellent. The po’ boy with fennel slaw, lettuce and pickled onion is piled on a roll with scampi cooked in a hot crunchy batter. It’s a take on the New Orleans classic, which typically uses fried oysters. Half a lobster has been finished on the grill. There’s a nice char, with the flavour of lime coming through. Meat has been removed from the claw for easy eating and the chips, cooked in beef fat, are crunchy. A small mixed salad comes with it and a tartar-style sauce with dill.

What about the packaging?

All the packaging is compostable and there are composting bins on-site.

What did it cost?

€37.50 for lunch for two people – scampi po’ boy, €12,50; and lobster and chips, €25.

Where does it deliver?

There is no delivery. Lobster must be pre-ordered by text to 087 6167277 and Julia will confirm.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 4pm-8.30pm; Sunday, 1-8pm. If you want to book a table at Pot Duggans, contact them directly. Check Instagram for updated menu.

Would I order it again?

Most definitely. The lobster, although not cheap, is cooked perfectly and my American husband gives the po’ boy a big thumbs up.