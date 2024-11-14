Argentina orders its negotiators to withdraw from UN climate talks process

Cop29: Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, gives a speech at the UN Climate Change Conference in Baku on November 13th, 2024. Photograph: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images

In an unusual development, Argentine negotiators representing the government of president Javier Milei have been ordered to withdraw from Cop29 and will no longer participate in the Baku climate summit.

With 194 countries represented at the UN negotiations – all signatories to the 2015 Paris Agreement – the only countries outside the process are Iran, Yemen and Libya, though they are likely to be soon joined by the US with the return of Donald Trump to the White House. The Taliban have observer status at this year’s gathering.

The withdrawal of 85-person strong Argentinian delegation has prompted concerns that other countries might do likewise, emboldened by this development and Mr Trump’s intention to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, which drives global climate action. This would undermine trust in a process where rich and poor countries have equal standing.

Argentina’s undersecretary for the environment, Ana Lamas – the country’s most senior representative on climate and nature after Mr Milei downgraded the ministry – confirmed the decision.

“It’s true. We have instructions from the ministry of foreign affairs to no longer participate. That’s all I can tell you,” she said. Ms Lamas did not answer on whether Argentina was planning to honour the Paris Agreement.

Argentina’s far right leader has previously said that the climate crisis is a “socialist lie”. He threatened to withdraw from the Paris Agreement during the election campaign last year but has since backed down.

Mr Milei spoke on Tuesday with incoming US president Mr Trump, after which Mr Milei’s spokesperson said Mr Trump told his Argentine counterpart that he was his “favourite president”.

The Argentinian Citizen Association for Human Rights posted on social media that it had worked with the Argentinian delegation on the gender programme, adding: “It is sad to see Argentina’s absence from the negotiations after having led on this issue in many of the previous Cops.”

Another sustainability expert from Argentina posted: “Argentina withdraws its delegation from #COP29 in Baku, losing its voice in climate finance negotiations. At a key moment to secure resources against the climate crisis, the country is left out, weakening its future and its ability to adapt.”

The second day of the global leaders summit at Cop29 was marked by diplomatic tensions and acrimony at some formal sessions and media briefings.

Bangladesh’s interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, said it was “humiliating” for poorer nations to be forced to beg for the money to fix the problems caused by richer ones.

He made a series of outspoken remarks, including condemning a culture that had promoted “limitless consumption” – a reference to the US – and then asking reporters from the US-based news agency Associated Press: “Why should there be a negotiation? You are causing the problem, then you solve it.”

Speaking later to the French news agency AFP, Mr Yunus said: “I think that’s very humiliating for nations, to come and ask for money to fix ... [the] problem that others caused for them. Why should we be dragged here to negotiate? You know the problem ... it’s not a fish market.”

Meanwhile, France’s minister for ecology announced she is to cancel a trip to Baku to attend Cop29 after Azerbaijan’s president, Ilham Aliyev, made a speech earlier attacking France’s actions in its overseas territories.

Agnes Pannier-Runacher told French lawmakers: “The comments made by President [Ilham] Aliyev at the opening of Cop29 in Baku against France and Europe are unacceptable.”

It was a “flagrant violation of the code of conduct” for running UN climate talks, she said. And she further lashed out at Mr Aliyev’s “equally unacceptable comments on fossil fuels” after he described his country’s vast oil and gas reserves as a “gift of God”.

Despite her deciding not to attend in person, Ms Pannier-Runacher said the team of French negotiators in Baku would not relent in their efforts to do a deal “to protect the planet and its populations” from climate change.

Mr Aliyev drew loud applause from delegates of some Pacific island nations after a speech in which he slammed Paris for its response to independence protests that rocked New Caledonia this spring. Thirteen people, mostly indigenous Kanaks, and two police officers, have been killed and nearly 3,000 people have been arrested since police in the territory launched an investigation just days after the unrest started in May.

More positive news came from Brazil, which is hosting next year’s Cop. One of the world’s biggest economies has filed its main climate plan, known a nationally defined contribution (NDC), which in parts is more ambitious, aiming for cuts of 59 to 67 per cent by 2035, compared to 2005.

Recent reductions in emissions from land use changes, particularly from curbing Amazon deforestation show clear progress and are reflected in more ambitious NDC. Environmentalists, however, noted Brazil is on track to become the world’s fourth-largest oil producer by 2030 and plans a 36 per cent increase in production by 2035.

When asked about this, Brazilian vice-president Geraldo Alckmin referred to biofuel – ethanol – for cars, green hydrogen, solar and wind energy – but not oil and gas.

Shady Khalil of Oil Change International, said: “Brazil’s NDC demonstrates ambition in reducing emissions, but it cannot claim to be at the ‘forefront of the global energy transition’ unless it puts an immediate end to new fossil fuel projects. Brazil’s increase [in oil and gas] production is ignored by the new NDC.” – additional reporting Guardian