Met Éireann forecasts cloudy and wet start to the week before potential wintry showers

The weather will be cloudy and wet on Monday, Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

The weather in Ireland will be cloudy and wet on Monday, before turning colder and brighter later in the week, the national forecaster has said.

According to Met Éireann, Monday will be cloudy and misty with patches of fog and outbreaks of rain or drizzle.

Highest temperatures will be between 7 and 12 degrees with light to moderate easterly winds.

It will continue to be cloudy and misty overnight with patches of fog throughout the country. Rain and drizzle will mainly affect the north and east first, before spreading west and southwest overnight.

Lowest temperatures will be between 3 and 6 degrees with light and variable winds.

Tuesday is forecast to be a dull day, with rain and drizzle extending northeastwards to most areas.

Some mist and fog will be seen, with highest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees.

Tuesday night will be cloudy and damp with outbreaks of rain or drizzle across the country, along with mist and fog and lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees.

The weather will continue on Wednesday, with further cloud and outbreaks of rain or drizzle in many areas.

Wednesday night will also be cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle and some patches of mist and fog. However, clear spells will develop in the northwest overnight.

Temperatures will begin to drop, with lowest temperatures of 1 to 6 degrees.

A man runs in the rain along the Clontarf Road in Dublin. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni

The cloud and patchy rain will begin to clear from the east and south on Thursday and will be followed by plenty of dry and bright weather with just a few showers near north-facing coasts.

Thursday will be cooler than the earlier half of the week, with highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees and a moderate northerly breeze.

It is expected to be a cold but bright end to the week with some wintry showers possible towards northern coasts. It could potentially turn unsettled again later in the weekend.

