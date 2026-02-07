Weekend will offer brief respite from relentless rain before wet weather returns

Flooded ground at Dollymount Strand in Dublin on Friday after heavy rain during the week. Photograph: Alan Betson

The weather warnings that were in place across much of Ireland in recent days have been lifted and a spell of comparatively dry weather has begun.

However, forecasters have warned that rain will not be far away over the coming days.

The weekend will be cloudy with patchy drizzle persisting in northern areas for much of Saturday.

It will be drier elsewhere, although scattered showers are forecast to turn more persistent along the east coast in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday night will be dry in many areas, with showers becoming isolated and mist and fog developing. Temperatures of one to five degrees are expected with a touch of frost possible.

Sunday is expected to be the best of the days ahead with plenty of dry weather and just isolated showers.

After a cloudy and misty start with patches of fog, some sunny spells will develop through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb as high as 11 degrees and will be accompanied by light southerly or variable winds.

However, the respite from the relentless rain that caused significant flooding in many areas over recent days will come to an end and the week ahead will start off more unsettled.

Cloud will thicken on Sunday night with patchy rain and drizzle developing in the south and southwest towards morning.

Monday will be a cloudy day with scattered outbreaks of rain spreading north-eastward, turning more persistent in Ulster.

Tuesday will be dull and wet with spells of rain spreading across the country from the southwest.

It is set to be much the same on Wednesday, which promises to be another wet day with further outbreaks of rain.

