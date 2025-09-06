Second Asian hornet nest found in Cork, with sighting in Dublin confirmed

The National Parks and Wildlife Service team removes first Asian Hornet Nest in Cork city

A second nest of Asian hornets has been found in Cork, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) confirmed on Saturday.

This nest is in Cobh, while the first nest was in Cork city.

A single hornet sighting in Dublin has also been verified.

The initial nest was located in a private garden on the south side of the city last month, and was safely removed on Friday.

Further sightings of the hornets were investigated, leading to the discovery of a second nest in Cobh on Friday evening.

“This nest is significantly smaller than the first nest, and is located roughly 10km from the first site,” a statement from the NPWS noted.

“The nest will be removed following the same protocol developed for the first removal, and will be brought to the national museum for further testing and analysis.”

An individual sighting of a hornet in Inchicore, Dublin, has also been verified.

A spokesman said that experts from the NPWS, the National Biodiversity Data Centre and the National Museum of Ireland, as well as local beekeepers have been “working continuously since the first sighting was recorded at the start of August”.

If Asian hornets were to spread across Ireland it would be a “disaster” for bees and biodiversity in general, one expert told The Irish Times in August.

Frankie de Dobbelaere, a member of the Louth Beekeepers Association, has completed a hornet eradication course in Belgium and worked with other beekeepers to track hornets in the Netherlands.

“It’s not only a concern for beekeepers, but also for our biodiversity – because one such nest can consume up to 12 or more kilograms of insects,“ Ms de Dobbelaere said last month.

If a member of the public thinks they see a hornet, they should photograph it if possible and contact the NPWS or the NBDC.

The Asian hornet is generally not aggressive but may sting if provoked, so people should not approach them. Such hornets are often confused with non-invasive species such as the giant woodwasp, the dark giant horsefly and the common wasp.

Asian hornets are also known as yellow-legged hornets due to the distinctive yellow or orange colouring on their legs and part of their abdomen.